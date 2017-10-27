Comedian Rob Little is In the House!

When you watch Rob Little in action, you'll agree that he is one of the very best stand-up comedians in the country. A sketch comedy player on the Fox Sports Net Show, The Best Damn Sports Show Period and Last Call with Carson Daly, Little uses his training from the world famous Second City Comedy Club to create routines that are inventive, funny, spontaneous, and completely unique. He will be at the Improv Friday 8:00 & 10:30, Saturday 7:30 & 10:00, and Sunday 7:00. For more info, go to improvtampa.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV