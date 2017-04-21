Comedian Tommy Davidson gets your laugh on!

When you are abandoned in a trash can at 18 months old and survive, nothing can stop you. And nothing has stopped Tommy Davidson from being one of the most recognizable names in the world in comedy. Best known as a member of the sketch comedy TV show in living Color, Tommy continues to be mentioned with some of the biggest names in comedy. He’s a part of documentary about being a standup comedian called “Dying Laughing”, involving big names like Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Bob Saget and the list goes on and on and on. Tommy Stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to warm up our viewers before he hits the stage at the Improv tonight. The Live shows run through April 23rd. Show times and details can be found at improvtampa.com

