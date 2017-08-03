Cool looks!

Our Michael Clayton Loves his pocket squares and stylish socks but today we saw fashion on a whole other level. The Dunedin Fine Art Center's fashionably fun and funky "Wearable ART Thirteen" is fast approaching and we here at Great Day Tampa Bay thought viewers would love to meet one of the master minds behind it all. Today designer Lina Teixeira wowed us with some of the amazing designs from last year’s show, just to give viewers a taste of what to expect. The “Wearable Art Thirteen” event kicks off August 26th at the Dunedin Art Center. For more details go to dfac.org



