CoolSculpting: Fat Freezing Technology!

CoolSculpting is a breakthrough technology that uses controlled cooling, called Cryolipolysis, to target and kill those stubborn fat cells safely and effectively. The "cool" thing about this revolutionary technology is that it can be used on many common problem areas like double chins, abdomens, backs, inner and outer thighs, love handles and much more! This procedure is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive, non-surgical, safe, permanent fat reduction procedure on the market with zero downtime. If you can squeeze it - Transforming Image can freeze it off now! Call Transforming Image today at 813-843-0965 took take advantage of their special offer: Purchase 3 problem areas to be sculpted and get the 4th for free, or head online at transformingimage.com

© 2018 WTSP-TV