Country Singer Fiona Culley Live on Great Day Tampa Bay!

Country Music Artist Fiona Culley joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:33 AM. EDT October 12, 2017

 

Artist Fiona Culley who is currently on a nationwide radio tour in support of her single "Act Like a Lady", recently recorded a duet with Darius Rucker entitled "Life on the Line." Here is a link to the video: Life on the Line” Music Video The song was the sound track “Life on The Line” Starring John Travolta. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a sit-down interview and a live performance. 

 

