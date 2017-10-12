Country Singer Fiona Culley Live on Great Day Tampa Bay!

Artist Fiona Culley who is currently on a nationwide radio tour in support of her single "Act Like a Lady", recently recorded a duet with Darius Rucker entitled "Life on the Line." Here is a link to the video: Life on the Line” Music Video The song was the sound track “Life on The Line” Starring John Travolta. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a sit-down interview and a live performance.

© 2017 WTSP-TV