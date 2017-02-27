Craft Beer Week Preview!

Looking for that low key, date-friendly restaurant/bar to kick off Tampa Bay Beer Week. Well a great alternative to massive crowds and loud music would have to be The SoHo Backyard. Their concept is built around the hospitality industry itself because they are firm believers that if you want to find the best places to go in any city, ask a bartender. This is why you’ll find high top tables, lots of bar space, a relaxed atmosphere and the full lunch and dinner menu served until last call. Chef Slimm Stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to whip up some Lamb Chops and to show us a 6 course meal featuring 6 beers paired with each course. For more info, go to sohobackyard.com

