Creating the Monster Face for Halloween!

In this hands-on workshop, taught by Patel Conservatory resident makeup artists Sarah Berland and Audrey Siegler, students will be introduced to the basic materials and skills needed to apply and design classic monster makeup. The workshop will include an introduction to make up and design, an application demonstration of painting and face altering techniques and a student application portion where students will apply learned skills to explore monster skin textures. This workshop is designed for those in fifth grade through adult and the participation fee is $25. Registration is required by calling 813.222.1040 or by visiting the Patel Conservatory registration office. More information is available at patelconservatory.org

