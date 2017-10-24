Creative Loafing's Burger Week Is Back!

The time has come to celebrate one of life's greatest offerings—BURGERS! Creative Loafing is bringing back Tampa Bay Burger Week for the third year in a row: exclusively-priced $7 burger specials from dozens of Tampa Bay's tastiest restaurants from October 19th through October 29th. Just stop in at any participating restaurant and ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special! Location information and burger details available online at tampabayburgerweek.com





© 2017 WTSP-TV