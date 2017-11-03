Creative Loafing's Craft & Drafts is Back!

Crafts & Drafts is back for its fourth year, bringing a day of good old-fashioned fun for the entire family to the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club! This year's event will feature more than 50 of Tampa Bay's best local artisan craft vendors, a Beer Garden featuring a variety of craft beer favorites, food stations, DIY tie dye, Pet Zones featuring treats and water, complimentary shuffleboard, kid-friendly fun, and much, much more! The event kicks off Nov. 4th @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club. For more details, go to cltampa.com/craftsanddrafts







