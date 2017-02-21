Beer enthusiasts rejoice! Creative Loafing's “Meet The Brewers,” is back for another year. Join Creative Loafing in kicking off Tampa Bay Beer Week and celebrating the release of the Beer Issue at Meet The Brewers, where 20 of Tampa Bay's very own brewers will be featured at Morean Arts Center for Clay THIS Thursday, February 23rd evening from 7 to 9! Caden Hjelseth - Brewer at Dunedin House of Beer and Khris Johnson - Brewer at Green Bench Brewing Co. joined us today on Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about this upcoming event. There is only a limited amount of tickets left! Please go to cltampa.com/brewers for more info.



