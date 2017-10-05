Creatures of the Night returns to Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo - spookier than last year, for ghouls and goblins of all ages! Hoot, howl and hang out as the Zoo transforms into an eerie and immersive Halloween adventure for the whole family. On Fridays and Saturdays from October 6-28, the Zoo stays open late and animals lurk in the night until 10 p.m. with a wide-range of Halloween-themed activities sure to have everyone howling at the moon.

For more, visit lowryparkzoo.org or call (813) 935-8552. Also find the Zoo on Facebook and Twitter.



© 2017 WTSP-TV