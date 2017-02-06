Dance Troupe to perform for Valentine's Day Event.

VYB Dance will present its annual Heart 2 Heart Charity Showcase at the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC) Community Center on Thursday, February 9th, at 7 p.m. Local artists will collaborate on one stage to entertain and make a difference. Demario Henry, who works for the Hillsborough County Arts Council, stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to talk details. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the University Area CDC. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and live music at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 8 p.m. A dessert bar and champagne will complete the event. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $15 per person and $25 per couple. For information, visit http://www.uacdc.org or call (813) 558-5212.

(© 2017 WTSP)