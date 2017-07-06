WTSP
Close

Dart League fun – is on point!

David Tillery President, North Tampa Dart Association joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:39 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

Are you looking for a fun outlet and something to do? The North Tampa Dart Association may be just the ticket! The dart league season is happening now. For more details call 813-445-3665 or look for them on facebook.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories