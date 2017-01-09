WTSP
Close

Datz "Datzchos" - Tailgating From Raymond James Stadium

Grab a delicious bite to eat from Datz before the big game tonight.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 1:42 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Datz joined our LIVE broadcast from Raymond James Stadium with a great idea for a tailgating. It’s the "Datzcho" and was just featured on CNN's Headline News.

For more on Datz, Dough and Roux ... head online to www.datztampa.com

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories