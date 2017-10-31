Datz Quite a Halloween Cocktail!

"We've all heard of famous celebrity squads, but have you ever set your sites on something besides Hashtag-Squad-Goals? How about this special Halloween beverage right out of a carved pumpkin prepared by Morgan Zuch of the Datz Restaurant Group.
#SquashGoals Recipe
-1.5 oz Papas Pilar Dark Rum
-.5 oz Montenegro
-Barspoon pumpkin puree
-3 oz chai tea concentrated
-1 oz 1/2 and 1/2
-1/2 oz cinnamon and vanilla infused maple syrup
-1 small pie pumpkin hollowed
Glassware: Pie Pumpkin hollowed
Garnish: Ground nutmeg and star anise
Method: In a mixing tin combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain
