Datz Quite a Halloween Cocktail!

Morgan Zuch Beverage Director with Datz joins GDTB live in studio. #SquashGoals

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:42 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

"We've all heard of famous celebrity squads, but have you ever set your sites on something besides Hashtag-Squad-Goals? How about this special Halloween beverage right out of a carved pumpkin prepared by Morgan Zuch of the Datz Restaurant Group.

 

#SquashGoals Recipe

-1.5 oz Papas Pilar Dark Rum
-.5 oz Montenegro
-Barspoon pumpkin puree
-3 oz chai tea concentrated
-1 oz 1/2 and 1/2
-1/2 oz cinnamon and vanilla infused maple syrup
-1 small pie pumpkin hollowed

Glassware: Pie Pumpkin hollowed

Garnish: Ground nutmeg and star anise

Method: In a mixing tin combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain 

