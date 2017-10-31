Datz Quite a Halloween Cocktail!

"We've all heard of famous celebrity squads, but have you ever set your sites on something besides Hashtag-Squad-Goals? How about this special Halloween beverage right out of a carved pumpkin prepared by Morgan Zuch of the Datz Restaurant Group.

#SquashGoals Recipe



-1.5 oz Papas Pilar Dark Rum

-.5 oz Montenegro

-Barspoon pumpkin puree

-3 oz chai tea concentrated

-1 oz 1/2 and 1/2

-1/2 oz cinnamon and vanilla infused maple syrup

-1 small pie pumpkin hollowed



Glassware: Pie Pumpkin hollowed



Garnish: Ground nutmeg and star anise



Method: In a mixing tin combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain

