Decadent Valentine's day cake!

Chocolate is on everyone's mind this week, with tomorrow being Valentine's Day. Paul Bates is executive chef of the senior living community Regency Oaks Clearwater and oversees the cuisine that serves over 100,000 great meals a year to its residents. He stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to demonstrate how to make a flourless decadent chocolate cake. Chef Bates believes everyone deserves wonderful meals, because delicious food like this flourless decadent chocolate cake is an important part of life. For more info, go to www.brookdale.com/communities/regency-oaks-clearwater/

