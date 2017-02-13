WTSP
Close

Decadent Valentine's day cake!

Paul Bates is executive chef of the senior living community Regency Oaks Clearwater.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:43 AM. EST February 13, 2017

Chocolate is on everyone's mind this week, with tomorrow being Valentine's Day. Paul Bates is executive chef of the senior living community Regency Oaks Clearwater and oversees the cuisine that serves over 100,000 great meals a year to its residents.  He stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to demonstrate how to make a flourless decadent chocolate cake. Chef Bates believes everyone deserves wonderful meals, because delicious food like this flourless decadent chocolate cake is an important part of life. For more info, go to www.brookdale.com/communities/regency-oaks-clearwater/

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories