Dr. Jenling James Chen had been a doctor for many years when he founded Dedicated Senior Medical Centers. In 2004, Dr. Chen was diagnosed with cancer and given only two months to live. He and his family experienced firsthand what it was like to be on the receiving end of patient care, struggling for access to quality medical care while fighting for his life. Dr. Chen recovered, defying his original diagnosis. And he knew he had to do something to help others in their time of need to overcome the frustrations he experienced with the existing fragmented and unsympathetic healthcare system. The Dedicated Senior Medical Center care model now serves tens of thousands of seniors all across the country. And we'll continue to expand to offer more seniors access to the quality healthcare they deserve. For more info, go to www.dedicated.care

