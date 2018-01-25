Digital Age Grieving

Social media has impacted just about every aspect of our lives. We immediately share the happy times and the sad, and we often turn to our network of friends for support after losing a loved one. Social sharing has even changed the way we grieve and deal with loss – and it can be a blessing and a curse. Kathy Quance, senior therapist with Empath Health Community Counseling, joined Great Day to discuss grieving in the digital age and what to think about before going public with that post. For more info go to empathhealth.org

© 2018 WTSP-TV