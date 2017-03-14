Dinos Alive at Lowry Park Zoo

AFTER 65 MILLION YEARS, DINOSAURS ARE ROAMING TAMPA'S LOWRY PARK ZOO. Now through August 2017, explorers will be surrounded by life-size dinosaurs as they experience “Dinos Alive”, a limited-time, outdoor exhibit of prehistoric proportions giving everyone who visits an interactive Jurassic Adventure. Guests will get up-close and personal with varying species of dinosaurs that move, roar and interact with them. The experience will give insight on how dinosaurs adapted and thrived for millions of years, and why they went extinct. Director of Communications, Andrea Alava, joined Great Day Tampa Bay along with her Dino friends. For more info, visit lowryparkzoo.org or call (813) 935-8552.

© 2017 WTSP-TV