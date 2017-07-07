Oscar nominated director, John Singleton, first shot to fame with his 1991 hit, “Boyz In The Hood” that earned him two Oscar nominations and most recently, was nominated for a directing Emmy for “American Crime: The People Versus O.J. Simpson”. Singleton’s latest project, “Snowfall” on FX, is the story of how the crack cocaine epidemic started in southeast Los Angeles during the early 1980s. Our GDTB host, and film/TV critic, Stephanie Webb, caught up with Singleton and one of the stars of the new show.

“Snowfall” airs Wednesday nights on FX!

