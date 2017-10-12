Discounted Holiday Prices at Hudson's Furniture!

Hudson's Furniture has some special offers this holiday season including many different tables and table settings. Hudson's has a design team to help all customers achieve the desired look this fall. Lisa King, the Regional Manager of Marketing Communications had us out to their showroom in Pinellas Park to talk about their great deals and to tell viewers how they have been able to make an impact in our community by giving back. For more info, go to hudsonsfurniture.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV