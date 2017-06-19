Disney is headed to The Straz!

It's summer and you want to do something fun with your children. Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory is a show your whole family can enjoy. Cast members portraying the title role characters, as well as the director, Suzanne Livesay joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. The show runs June 22nd– 25th and June 29th-July 2nd. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org. More information is available by calling 813.222.1040 and at www.patelconservatory.org.





