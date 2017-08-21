Close DIY Eclipse viewing box! Tips on viewing the eclipse safely Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:42 AM. EDT August 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Michael gets tips from MOSI's director of innovation in making a special box to view Monday's solar eclipse. You will need a box, duct tape, aluminum tape or foil and sharp push pin. For more instructions you can go to www.nasa.gov. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017 Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse Viewing parties across Tampa Bay Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse? Can you identify these St. Pete liquor thieves? Pasco Fire Rescue respond to home explosion Solar Eclipse Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse More Stories What time to see the solar eclipse in Florida Aug 21, 2017, 11:01 a.m. Solar eclipse across Tampa Bay: Catch a viewing party Aug 20, 2017, 12:23 p.m. How to take the best photos and videos of the solar eclipse Jul 24, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs