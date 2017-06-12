WTSP
DIY Father's Day ideas!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:43 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

As you begin to think about how to honor your father for all the things he does throughout the year, don't' forget to bring a bit of panache to make your celebration of 'good ole dad' extra special this Father's Day! Trace Kingham, Event Designer & Entertaining Expert, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to showcase some fantastic dad celebration ideas, 3-step recipes, and how to elevate this year's Father's Day celebration in your home. For more info, go to tracekingham.com
 

