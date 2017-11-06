Documentary looks at tech overload.

Hillel Academy invites children and youth in grade five and older, and their parents, to participate in a dicussion of the topic and viewing of the award-winning film Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age, free of charge, on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Light refreshments will be offered at 6 p.m. at Hillel Academy at 2020 W. Fletcher Ave. Tampa 33612, with the movie following at 6:30 p.m. next door at Congregation Beth Am, Beth Am, 2030 W. Fletcher Ave.

Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including the director's own, and delves into the messy family conflicts over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through surprising insights from authors and brain scientists, solutions emerge on how we can best empower young people to navigate the digital world.

This event is recommended for parents, teachers and other concerned adults, as well as students in fifth grade and above with caregivers.This group discussion will be moderated by licensed psychologist Dr. Wendy B. Rice, Psy.D, founder of Rice Psychology Group.



For more information go to www.hillelacademytampa.com

