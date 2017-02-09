WTSP
Close

Dough helps us make sweet treats!

Chef Jen Greif stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to satisfy our sweet tooth.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:26 AM. EST February 09, 2017

 Dough is a quirky and whimsical bistro and bakery, great for delicious morning pastries, eclectic lunch, an afterschool snack, a bistro style dinner, and after-dinner sweet treats. Dough features freshly made doughnuts and bread daily plus cases full of crazy delicious pastries. Red Velvet doughnuts, fresh apple fritters, brownies, fruit tarts – whatever deliciousness the bakers are feeling on a particular day – you’ll find it in the case.  Chef Jen Greif stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to satisfy our sweet tooth. For more info, go to datztampa.com

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories