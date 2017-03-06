Dress for Success empowers women!

For its 2nd annual year, Dress for Success(DFS), the international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life, has teamed up with O, The Oprah Magazine and Talbots to raise money and awareness for the organization through its limited edition nine-piece capsule collection. Last year the collaboration helped more than 20,000 women! DFS Spokesperson Tara Lee Olmstead joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. For more info, go to talbots.com

Monetary donations to Dress for Success will also be accepted at local Talbots stores and on Talbots.com through April 2nd. You can donate gently used clothing items all-year long.





