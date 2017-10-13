The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The 19th anniversary luncheon is one of the main fundraising events Dress for Success Tampa Bay hosts to continue its mission. Web Information: tampabay.dressforsuccess.org
