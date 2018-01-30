WTSP
Drinks at Blue Harbour

Now open inside of the newly renovated Westin Tampa Waterside, Blue Harbour is the newest restaurant and bar concept to splash into town

Now open inside of the newly renovated Westin Tampa Waterside, Blue Harbour is the newest restaurant and bar concept to splash into town. The relaxed yet refined restaurant features a menu inspired by the sea, with simple dishes flawlessly executed, and a top-notch beverage program offering a premium array of cocktails. Head Bartender William Frost's beverage program at Blue Harbour features contemporary interpretations and inspired twists on time-honored cocktails, like the Elderflower Paloma, White Sangria and Cigar Smoke Manhattan.
 

