Drivers on the fast track for the Grand Prix of St. Pete.

RACERS! START YOUR ENGINES! The St Pete Grand Prix is set to kick off March 10-12 and this year, it’s more to it than meets the eye. Will Power won the St Pete Grand Prix in 2014 for Team Penske and went on to win the IndyCar series Championship that year. This year he will race as a new dad. Also, 16-year-old Colton Herta will be making his debut at St. Pete race in the feeder series, Indy Lights, and is part of a newly formed Andretti Steinbrenner Racing team, two famous names in racing and baseball. They both joined Great Day Tampa Bay, with an inside look on their perspective and lives. For full pricing information and to buy tickets, visit www.gpstpete.com or call 877-725-8849.







