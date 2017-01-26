Duke Energy partners with United Way Suncoast

Duke Energy Florida has just announced a $1 million commitment to St. Petersburg’s Campbell Park neighborhood in partnership with United Way Suncoast. The investment will enable United Way Suncoast to rapidly expand and increase capacity at its community resource center. We caught up with Duke Energy spokesperson, Peveeta Persaud and

Tampa Bay Area President, Emery Ivery, with all the details. Services will include job coaching, soft skills training, resume writing and job referrals training. In addition, financial planning and coaching, legal advice and other programs will be offered. Visit unitedwaysuncoast.org for additional information.



