Chef Walt Wickman and his wife Jane's 6th annual Dunedin Craft Beer and Crab Festival, Oct. 21 and 22 in Dunedin's Edgewater Park, will be a casual family and pet friendly benefit for HEP, Homeless Emergency Project. There will be activities, live music by She's That Dude, JeriKo Turnpike, The Outpatients and the Black Honkeys - and of course craft beers, crabs, local seafood and other tasty things to eat. Presented by Olde Bay Cafe & Dunedin Fish Market and Hog Island Fish Camp. For more details, go to oldebaycafe.com

