Dunedin History Museum

For more details, go to dunedinmuseum.org

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:27 AM. EST January 31, 2018

The newly expanded Dunedin History Museum at 349 Main Street in downtown Dunedin is the first venue in Florida to showcase a traveling exhibit of costumes and props from the four-season (AMC) Emmy Award-winning television series TURN: Washington's Spies. The museum exhibit will run for two and a half months beginning on February 20th. For more details, go to dunedinmuseum.org
 

