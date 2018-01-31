The newly expanded Dunedin History Museum at 349 Main Street in downtown Dunedin is the first venue in Florida to showcase a traveling exhibit of costumes and props from the four-season (AMC) Emmy Award-winning television series TURN: Washington's Spies. The museum exhibit will run for two and a half months beginning on February 20th. For more details, go to dunedinmuseum.org



