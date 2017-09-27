Eat Good…Feel Good!

Merging Italian cuisine and fresh-caught seafood, Sea-Guini is a coastal-inspired restaurant providing guests with creative seasonal cuisine and beautiful Gulf of Mexico views. The restaurant is dedicated to sourcing the freshest ingredients through its sea-to-table and farm-to-table approach and calls on the best of the area's local farmers and fishermen. Standout features of the restaurant include a large brick pizza oven and a homemade pasta making station, where patrons can watch chefs creating staple components of many of the menu's dishes. In addition, a private dining room is available which seats up to 14 guests. Sea-Guini is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For more info, go to opalsands.com/restaurant/

© 2017 WTSP-TV