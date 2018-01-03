Eating Healthy in 2018

Natalia Levey is an author of "Cravings boss – the real reason you crave food and a 5-step plan to take back control," and has been trained by top chefs in the world. She educates people worldwide about how to make behavioral changes resulting in improved nutrition and better energy. Natalia received her culinary training at the Art Institute of New York City, is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and is certified as a nutritional consultant from the American Association of Nutritional Consultants. She is the founder of Healthy Intent, a company dedicated to providing healthy food and lifestyle-based solutions for weight loss, vitality and more. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some of the hottest trends that will delight your esthetics, leave your fueled up and wanting to pull those tools out of the box and play in the kitchen. For more info, go to healthyintent.com



