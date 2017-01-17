Today it was all about supporting our youth in the Bay area so we took a ride out to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to chat with David Yates – CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Curtis Campogni – Program Manager for Eckerd/Project Bridge, and Shamar Johnson, a young man actively enrolled in the Bridge Program. Project Bridge provides transitional services to boys and girls ages 11-21 reintegrating back to their home communities from juvenile justice residential commitment programs. Through an innovative collaboration of organizations, Project Bridge provides educational, mentoring, vocational and transportation services to help these youths achieve stable and successful lives and avoid re-entry into the criminal justice system. For more info, go to http://www.eckerd.org/programs-services/transitional-services/project-bridge/. A wish list can be found on the site for those willing to make a donation.

