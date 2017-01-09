WTSP
Eckrich: Million Dollar Throw

A fan of Ekrich smoked sausages will have the chance to win $1 million dollars at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit will also participate in a second contest to benefit charity.

January 09, 2017

There are so many things that happen to lead up to a big game.

Eckrich became the official smoked sausage and deli meat sponsor of the 2017 College Football Playoff.

Eckrich  took part in a million dollar throw where 14 lucky fans  had the chance to win the grand prize on one million dollars.

Today’s final throws will take place on ESPN before the big game. For more information go to Eckrichfootball.com

 

