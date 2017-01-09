Eckrich: Million Dollar Throw

(Photo: Stahura, Leonard)

There are so many things that happen to lead up to a big game.

Eckrich became the official smoked sausage and deli meat sponsor of the 2017 College Football Playoff.

Eckrich took part in a million dollar throw where 14 lucky fans had the chance to win the grand prize on one million dollars.

Today’s final throws will take place on ESPN before the big game. For more information go to Eckrichfootball.com

(© 2017 WTSP)