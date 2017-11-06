WTSP
Elf the Musical

Mark Fishback who plays Santa in The Musical joins GDTB live in studios with details.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:49 AM. EST November 06, 2017

It’s never too early to get in the Christmas spirit. Elf the Musical tells the lovable story of Buddy the Elf and his adventures in Manhattan. The musical is based on everyone’s favorite holiday movie, but with more characters and charming holiday music.

 

 

Elf the Musical is kicking off the season at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, formerly called the Lakeland Center, on Tuesday, November 7, at 7:30PM. One night only so get your tickets now, and by using the promo code Jovie, you can receive 30 percent off your ticket. Go to www.rpfundingcenter.com  

