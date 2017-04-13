Empowering Women Speaker.

Kate White NY Times bestselling author is in town today for a Women's Leadership luncheon to discuss business and to also promote her new suspense thriller. Kate stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay this morning with some great tips to reinvent your career. Courtney Robinson of 10 News who will be the emcee of the occasion. The event is scheduled for April 12th, 11:30am-1:00pm. For more info, go to thecentre.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV