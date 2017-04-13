Entrepreneur Focus with Tampa Bay Magazine

So this is what happens when you have a dream or an idea, and pursue it! Liz Simmons Wolcott and Lindsay Phillips Muscato couldn't find anything suitable and safe to fasten their hair up that would not leave marks in their hair and would be attractive enough to wear as bracelets when they took them off. They created Teleties and are donating a portion of sales to Global Lyme Alliance to help combat lyme disease, which Liz diagnosed with three years ago. Liz and Lindsay were guest of our beloved Margaret Word Burnside of Tampa Bay Magazine today on Great Day Tampa Bay as Margaret discussed how she determines the content for every edition. To purchase Teleties or to see where their product is sold in stores, go to teleties.com

