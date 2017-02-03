Epic BIG GAME Trivia Challenge, Former Bucs go toe to toe!

The best way to learn about the BIG GAME, is to talk to players who have played in the BIG GAME. Former Buc Standouts Shelton Quarles, Dwight Smith, and Alex Smith joined Great Day Tampa Bay with some talk on the BIG GAME and some trivia fun. The winner of the trivia game won a Vince Lombardi Trophy. A Vince Lombardi Trophy created with passion by using a silver painted Shaft, a nerf football, and scotch tape. Surly, a trophy that will last a lifetime…………….lol

