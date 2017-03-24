Exciting New Menu Additions at Steinbrenner Field.

The New York Yankees have had an amazing 2017 Training Camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field and fans always get to enjoy delicious menus at the stadium on game days. This year, some exciting new additions are on the menu from Steinbrenner Field's Senior Executive Chef Matt Gibson, who by the way is also Senior Executive Chef for Yankee Stadium. He stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to share the delectable details with us!

