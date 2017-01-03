With the College Football National Championship Game headed to Tampa, there are some amazing opportunities to give back to the community, meet former college football stars and also win metals and other great prizes that could send you to the game for free. One of those events is the Extra Yard For Teachers 5K.

Extra Yard for Teachers has pledged $1 million to Tampa Bay, the majority of which will benefit local schools by funding projects submitted on DonorsChoose.org. Ryan Hall from the College Football Playoff Foundation and Jenna Smith from the Sports Commission stopped by GDTB with all the details. Participants can register online at EY5K.com and also find more info at TampaBay2017.com. So Join the team today and support teachers and students on DonorsChoose.org by making your own contribution. Because when it comes to education, every little bit makes a big difference.









