WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Eye Strain: Is staying connected hurting our health?

Digital eye strain

GREAT DAY TAMPA BAY , WTSP 11:49 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

A new study shows that all our time looking at phone and computer screens is having an impact on our vision.  There's a digital dilemma going on right now.  Almost everything in our lives is on our phone or a computer…and that means our eyes are always locked on a screen.  Doctor Justin Bazan  says it's affecting our vision more than ever and he joined Great Day Tampa Bay to tell us more. For more info, go to thevisioncouncil.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories