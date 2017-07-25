WTSP
FACEBOOK EXTRA: Nashville's Charles Esten!!!

If you want to better know Charles Esten, a.k.a. Deacon Clyabourne on CMT's hit show Nashville, then you have to watch this. We learn everything from his favorite snack, to his secrets for a happy marriage and family life.

Great Day Tampa Bay, July 25, 2017

