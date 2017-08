We loved our time so much with Sheryl Underwood, we just had to talk with her more after the show. You don’t want to miss her talk openly about her relationship with Monique, what inspired her to take the job at The Talk, and as an avid football fan, she also shares her take on Colin Kaepernick. Catch Sheryl at the Tampa Improv this weekend!

© 2017 WTSP-TV