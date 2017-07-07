WTSP
Facebook Extra with the Sharknado Director!!

Director Anthony C. Ferrante stops by GREAT DAY TAMPA BAY to talk all things shark!He talks about the beginnings of "Sharknado", the stars and what's ahead for this oh so popular syfy thriller.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 2:13 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

Director Anthony C. Ferrante stops by GREAT DAY TAMPA BAY to talk all things shark!

He talks about the beginnings of “Sharknado”, the stars and what’s ahead for this oh so popular movie syfy thriller.   

