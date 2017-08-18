FACEBOOK EXTRA:Solar Eclipse

Michael gets tips from MOSI's director of innovation in making a special box to view Monday's solar eclipse. You will need a box, duct tape, aluminum tape or foil and sharp push pin. For more instructions you can go to www.nasa.gov.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
Tips on viewing the eclipse safely
Michael gets tips from MOSI's director of innovation in making a special box to view Monday's solar eclipse. You will need a box, duct tape, aluminum tape or foil and sharp push pin. For more instructions you can go to www.nasa.gov.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs