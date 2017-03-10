Fantastic Fossil Finds!

Soooo you know dinosaurs roamed the earth hundreds of thousands of years ago. Have you ever stumbled upon a fossil and thought where it came from? This weekend you can get your exploration hat out and learn a thing or two about our prehistoric past and then some. The FossilFest is happening at the Florida State fairgrounds and it’s sure to entertain people of all ages. It’s March 11 and 12. It’s organized by the Tampa Bay Fossil Club and what fun participants will have. For more information check out www.tampabayfossilclub.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV