Fashion Meets Art at The Dali Museum!

"Dali and Schiaparelli," the first ever retrospective exhibit to showcase the works of Parisian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli and Spanish artist Salvador Dali is coming to The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg in October. Margaret Word Burnside, publisher/editor of Tampa Bay Magazine, which is one of the sponsors for the pre-exhibit weekend of events joined Great Day Tampa Bay to fill us in on all the details. For more info on the event, go to thedali.org

© 2017 WTSP-TV